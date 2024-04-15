Young girl hospitalised after being bitten by dog suspected to be XL Bully at Falmouth home
A dog suspected to be an XL Bully has hospitalised a young girl after attacking her.
The child was bitten by the canine in an attack on Saturday, April 13. Police officers were called to a property on Lowenek Close in Falmouth at around 7.10pm by the ambulance service.
The young girl is said to have sustained “serious” injuries in the attack. A statement from Devon & Cornwall Police said: “The girl was taken to Treliske Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Her next of kin attended hospital with her. “
The force said that the dog’s breed had not yet been fully confirmed but that it was suspected to be an XL Bully, a breed which is now subject to strict rules in the UK following a spate of attacks. They added that the pet had been seized by officers at the scene.
The force added: “An investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident. Anyone with information which could help with enquiries is asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101 quoting log 827 of 13/4/24.”
