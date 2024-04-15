Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dog suspected to be an XL Bully has hospitalised a young girl after attacking her.

The child was bitten by the canine in an attack on Saturday, April 13. Police officers were called to a property on Lowenek Close in Falmouth at around 7.10pm by the ambulance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The young girl is said to have sustained “serious” injuries in the attack. A statement from Devon & Cornwall Police said: “The girl was taken to Treliske Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Her next of kin attended hospital with her. “

The force said that the dog’s breed had not yet been fully confirmed but that it was suspected to be an XL Bully, a breed which is now subject to strict rules in the UK following a spate of attacks. They added that the pet had been seized by officers at the scene.