Drinking alcohol will be banned at seaside locations across Dorset as part of a major crackdown aimed at curbing antisocial behaviour and protecting sensitive coastal environments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alcohol restrictions are part of Dorset Council’s extended Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs), which came into effect on July 1 and will remain in place for three years.

The council confirmed that the PSPOs target “persistent antisocial behaviour that has a detrimental impact on others,” including the “anti-social drinking of alcohol” and the “possession, supply or use of intoxicating substances.” The new measures apply to beaches across the county, including Studland, West Bay, Lulworth, and Weymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those who fail to comply may receive a £100 fixed penalty notice, and if left unpaid, could face prosecution and a fine of up to £1,000 in court.

According to Dorset Council’s website, fines are a “last resort,” with the authority stating: “Our approach is to work positively with individuals, provide advice and access to support services, and only issue fines when all other measures have not worked.”

In addition to renewing existing PSPOs that ban public drinking, aggressive begging, and feeding gulls, two new orders have been introduced. One bans overnight camping on Studland Beach to “protect this sensitive coastal environment,” and the other expands fire-related restrictions, including bans on barbecues and campfires in heathland and forest areas to reduce wildfire risk.

Studland Beach | Universal Images Group via Getty

Councillor Gill Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Health and Housing, said the updates reflect strong community support: “Renewing our existing PSPOs means continuing the important safeguards that have been in place for several years - protections our residents have told us they value.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition to these renewals, we’re introducing two new Orders: one to help preserve the natural beauty and tranquillity of Studland Beach, and another to protect our rare heathland habitats, which are home to some of the UK’s most endangered wildlife.”

Emergency services and conservation bodies also backed the changes. Shaun Milton, Group Manager for Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service, referenced the 2020 Wareham Forest fire as a stark warning:

“We fully support these measures. Preventing fires before they start is the most effective way to protect lives, property, and the environment.”

Forestry England added: “We’ve seen the damage that careless use of BBQs and campfires can cause. These new protections are a welcome step in preserving Dorset’s forests for future generations.”

A full list of affected areas and downloadable PSPO maps and schedules is available on the Dorset Council website.