A driver ploughed into shoppers - including a baby - at a Christmas market this weekend.

Christmas shoppers - including a baby - have been injured after a driver ploughed into a market in South Gloucestershire. Five adults and two children were hurt in the incident.

The Elderly driver, believed to be in his 80s, collided with the pedestrians as they attended a Christmas marker in Chipping Sodbury near Bristol on Sunday (December 1).

Avon and Somerset Police said the collision happened at the top of the high street before 12 noon when police were called out to a report of a car in a low-speed collision with pedestrians while manoeuvring out of a parking space. One witness, Esra Ward, who was running a pizza stall at the market, saw the whole thing unfold.

Speaking to the BBC, she said: “We were just talking with the customers in front of our van. The car was parked, and suddenly we saw him accelerate coming out of his parking space and hit a couple of people.

“There was a mum with a baby in a pushchair in front of the car. Apparently at the back he has hit a few more people, a family. They had ambulances and police and fire all here in about five minutes."

A police spokesperson said: "The driver - believed to be a man in his eighties - and seven pedestrians (five adults and two children) were assessed by ambulance crew at the scene. We'd like to reassure people that despite the large emergency response no one is currently described as having either life-threatening or life-changing injuries. Two young children, including a baby, have gone to hospital.

"Anyone who saw what happened, or who has any footage which could help, and who has not spoken with officers at the scene is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5224315536."

South Western Ambulance Service said it received a call at 11.58am and five ambulances, an air ambulance, and several other resources were sent to the scene.

The organisers Chipping Sodbury Christmas Sunday confirmed on Facebook that the event was still continuing. They said: "As many of you are aware there has been an incident at the top of the High Street.

"We have been advised by the police not to cancel today's event so the remainder of the High Street from Hobbs House Bakery down towards Broad Street and Horse Street is still open.

"We would ask anyone attending today to please not take photos of the incident, and not speculate on social media as we work the emergency services to help those people who need assistance."