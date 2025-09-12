A Brit moved to Dubai after getting fed up of "miserable" and "sedentary" life in the UK - but says she has to work six days a week to afford to live in the "luxurious" city where a glass of wine is at least £20.

Elbi Henshaw, 23, moved to Dubai in January after holidaying there and realising how "miserable" life is in the UK. After having previously had a stint working in Saudi Arabia, she gave the famously luxurious city in the UAE a try, seeking a change in lifestyle.

The personal trainer, from Barnet, North London, moved to Dubai with financial help from her parents and she found herself full-time work at a gym.

Eight months on, she is settled and thriving in the city - which British influencers flock to for beautiful weather, stunning views and luxury nightlife - but says she misses UK pubs and pub culture.

But Elbi said it's not all fun as everything is so expensive - with yoghurt costing £12 and coffee from £7 - that it becomes a "dog eat dog" lifestyle with people working six-day weeks and picking up extra work on the side to make ends meet.

Elbi loves her location now, but admits she "didn't like it at first" because it can feel "lonely" trying to find a circle of friends in such a high-intensity environment.

Elbi said: "In the UK, I was so depressed and miserable and everyone is so sedentary - I wanted a more active lifestyle. Out here, everyone is happier and active and they all want to be the best versions of themselves.

"I work full time but it's hard not to just spend all your money - you'd need about £5k a month here to live comfortably. But you can pick up extra work quite quickly - at the moment I work six days but I'll probably end up working seven.

"Paying no tax is a perk but the cost of living out here is so expensive that it ends up the same as in the UK. But here, you get the sun and a much better lifestyle - although I miss the pubs."

Elbi moved to Dubai in January - initially living in a studio flat before moving into a shared flat with two other young women. After attending a local run club, she got speaking to someone who connected her with a gym manager and secured her first job in Dubai as a personal trainer.

She was immediately overwhelmed by how much there was to see and do in the city - including dining at luxury restaurants and shopping at the famous Dubai Mall.

Because she was moving alone, Elbi said the first few months were tough getting settled and setting up the correct documents and bank accounts.

She immediately identified the "fast paced and non-stop lifestyle" - with people often working high hours each week to be able to afford the luxurious location, adored by celebrities.

Elbi said: "The rent is more expensive than the UK and you have to pay big deposits on things like apartments and cars.

"Clothing is more expensive too - and coffee is like £7 minimum, sometimes as much as £10 a cup. I'd say the average salary for a normal person here is like £3k a month but you want more like £5k to live comfortably if you want to go out for meals, and buy new clothes.

"I try to work, work, work so that I can enjoy Dubai - there's lots of group chats and apps for companies to advertise weekend work."

But she said it doesn't equate to much more in total than life in the UK - where you pay taxes - except Dubai offers stunning views and weather.

Eight months in, she's loving her life there, working as a PT at a luxury gym visited by "high end clients".

But now she has made friends, and has no immediate plans to return.

She said: "You have to put your ego aside and put yourself out there - I messaged other women out of the blue inviting them for coffee."

Elbi said she loves the cleanliness of Dubai - as "everywhere is spotless" and "it makes you realise how dirty the UK is."

On her time off work, Elbi says she goes for walks around the air-conditioned mall, and takes trips to Dubai's uber-luxurious cinemas.

She spends her free time visiting the pool - beach clubs such as Summersalt, loved by the likes of Molly-Mae Hague and Kady McDermott, and Twiggy club, loved by Paris Hilton.

But she said Dubai can be tricky as there is less of a "sense of community" for young adults - making it tricky for her to date without using apps.

She said: "It's so hard to meet guys, because there's no authentic meet-ups. People don't stand in the streets around pubs - you have to schedule it in. And it's hard to date as everyone is so busy 24/7 that you never find the time. I do miss the sense of community and pubs in the UK.

"I love it but I can't really imagine meeting someone out here and it becoming serious. People come out here who already have a partner or family, and the ones that are single are never looking for anything serious.

"I could see myself building a life here but if I get to 27 and I'm not in a relationship, I'll move back to the UK as I want to start a family."