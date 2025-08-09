The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the popular holiday destination Dubai.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel advice for Britons regarding the United Arab Emirates has been updated as tensions grow in the area. The Foreign Office (FCDO) has stated "terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)".

The department said: "There is a high threat of terrorist attack globally affecting UK interests and British nationals, including from groups and individuals who view the UK and British nationals as targets." It added that "terrorists continued to issue statements threatening to carry out attacks in the Gulf region", of which the UAE is a part, including "references to attacks on western interests, including against UK citizens".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Foreign Office has issued a new travel warning for the popular holiday destination Dubai. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Foreign Office also warned: "Due to increasing regional tensions, Israeli and Jewish linked sites could be targets for terrorists in the UAE." It said: "Attacks could be indiscriminate, including places visited by foreign nationals."

The department also has a list of potential targets, which includes but is not limited to:

Residential compounds

Transport

Crowded places

Restaurants

Hotels

Beaches

Shopping centres

Places of worship

Posting on social media, the US Mission to the UAE issued the following statement: "The US Mission to the United Arab Emirates is aware of information indicating threats toward the Jewish and Israeli communities in the UAE. The Mission urges US citizens to avoid locations in the UAE associated with the Jewish and Israeli communities, including places of worship."

The Canadian Government have also warned travellers should "exercise a high degree of caution in the United Arab Emirates due to ongoing tensions in the region and the threat of terrorism".