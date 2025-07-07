The Foreign Office has updated its guidance for holiday hotspots including Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

Last month the Foreign Office issued a new warning about possible travel disruptions, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights for UAE destinations. It said: “Ongoing hostilities in the region and between Israel and Iran could escalate quickly and pose security risks for the wider region.

“There is a possibility of travel disruption, including short-notice airspace closures, delayed and cancelled flights, and other unanticipated travel impacts.” At the time the warning was issued due to the war between Iran and Israel which closed airspaces across the Middle East. Flights to destinations such as Dubai and Qatar were disrupted.

Now, the Foreign Office has issued new advice for the UAE holiday destinations. It says: “Following hostilities in the region, a ceasefire between Israel and Iran began on 24 June.” It advises holidaymakers to:

stay up to date with events in the region

check for any transport disruption that may still be occurring

monitor local and international media for the latest information

read the FCDO’s advice on if you’re affected by a crisis abroad

follow the instructions of local authorities

(Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

For Qatar it also warns of the political situation. The Foreign Office says: “Events in the region, including political developments, have an impact on local public opinion. Be aware of local sensitivities on these issues.

“Follow news reports and avoid public gatherings and demonstrations. There is the potential for increased tension on Fridays. If any incidents occur, monitor local media reports and follow the advice of the local authorities.”