Durham Miners’ Gala will return for the first time since 2019.

Durham Miners’ Gala will be returning in all its glory after three years away.

The Big Meeting, as it is known, is taking place for the first time since 2019.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the 2020 and 2021 events were forced to be cancelled.

It is estimated that 200,000 people will attend the Big Meeting.

There will be the usual march through the city and the streets are expected to be packed.

Here is all you need to know about the Big Meeting.

When is Durham Miners’ Gala

The Big Meeting will take place on Saturday (9 July) in 2022.

It is always held on the second Saturday of July.

Durham Miners’ Gala has been taking place since 1871 - but was unable to celebrate its 150 anniversary in person last year due to the pandemic.

The Durham Miners Gala.

What time does the march start?

The march will start at 8.30am on 9 July.

The main assembly point is the city centre Market Place and bands and banners will start to march from there at 8.30am.

How long does the march last and what is the route?

The march will last for a number of hours.

The main assembly point is the city centre Market Place and the procession will head to the Racecourse.

The focal point of the Gala is the County Hotel at Old Elvet and it is here where the two legs of the procession converge.

It will see union leaders, invited guests and local dignitaries greet the march from the hotel balcony and the bands pause to play their “party piece”.

After this the bands will continue marching the short distance to the Racecourse where there is a platform for the speakers.

At 1pm, the platform party arrives and the Chairman opens the meeting.

After the speeches, four or five selected bands and banners march to the Cathedral for the Miners’ Service.

Full list of road closures for the Durham Miners’ Gala

There will be a number of road closures in place for the Big Meeting this year on Saturday 9 July.

From 5am to 8pm the following roads will be shut:

South Bailey

North Bailey

Bow Lane

Palace Green

Owengate

Saddler Street

Market Place

Silver Street

Framwellgate Bridge

Pelaw Leazes Lane

North Road (between its junctions with Framwellgate Bridge and Milburngate)

New Elvet Bridge

New Elvet

Dun Cow Lane

Court lane

Elvet Crescent

Old Elvet

Prison green (Old Elvet South)

Territorial Lane

Elvet Waterside

Elvet Bridge

From 6am to 8pm the following roads will be closed:

Whinney Hill

Green Lane

Church Street

Hallgarth Street

From 6am to 10am and 3pm to 8pm

Framwellgate waterside from its junction with Sidegate to its junction with Millburngate

From 5am to 2pm

Claypath (between its junction with Prince Bishops car Park Roundabout and the junction

with Providence Row)

One-way eastbound slip road from A690 to Claypath

Crossgate (from junction with North Road/Framwellgate Bridge to the junction with South

Street

From 2pm to 8pm

Claypath (between its junction with Prince Bishops car Park Roundabout and the junction with the one-way eastbound slip road) in a north westerly direction and then north easterly direction only.

A 50-metre length of Claypath, northern side, between the zebra crossing zig zags and the car park mini roundabout

What happens at the Racecourse?

The Durham Miners’ Gala says on its website: “On the Racecourse, the banners are strapped to the surrounding fences creating a colourful tapestry of working class history.

“On the riverside, there are rides for the children and stalls selling everything from books to fast food.

“In the marquees, there are many exhibitions and a place where tea and sandwiches can be bought run by the Durham Labour Party. And, on a field overlooking the racecourse, there is a fun fair with some scary rides for the more adventurous.

Can you park in Durham?

On the Durham Miners’ Gala website it says: “The centre of Durham is closed to traffic from 7.00 am but access is possible, for those who arrive early, to the multi-storey car park close to the Market Square.