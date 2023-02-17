Several sectors are striking throughout February

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout February - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The first day of February saw one of the biggest strike days in more than a decade, as teachers, univeristy staff, rail workers, and civil service staff all walked out.

Over the next few days (17-19 February), some Department for Work and Pensions workers, driving examiners and British Museum staff are walking out. Ambulance staff in Northern Ireland take action as Border Force staff walk out for the weekend and Dundee airport workers strike.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple weeks, and why certain unions are walking out.

DWP

Advertisement

Advertisement

Department of Work and Pensions staff who are PCS members will strike in six offices in a dispute over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

Members at Toxteth Jobcentre, Liverpool Duke Street Jobcentre, Liverpool City Jobcentre, Liverpool Innovation Park Jobcentre will strike on 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28 February and 1, 2 and 3 March.

Stockport Contact Centre and Bolton Benefit Centre members will walk out on 17 and 18 February.

Driving examiners

DVLA members who are a part of the PCS union working in the Output Services Group at Ty Felin and Morriston in Swansea will walk out this week as part of its national campaign over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

The dates of the strikes are on 17 February.

Advertisement

Advertisement

British Museum

Staff at the British Museum who are members of the PCS union are taking industrial action this week.

Dates workers are walking out are: 17, 18 and 19 February. This follows on from the national strike which took place on 1 February as part of the union’s national campaign over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

Animal and Plant Health Agency

Services delivered by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Centre for International Trade Team in Bristol and Carlisle may be affected as PCS union members strike.

Staff are striking from 13-17 February, and 20-24 February 2023 in a dispute over pay, pensions and redundancy terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The services which may be affected are including the provision of certification, licences and expert advice on the following:

Imports and exports of animals (including pets and equines)

Imports and exports of animal products

Trade in plants and animals that are listed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Ambulance workers

The GMB Union has said more than 10,000 of its members, including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff, will walk out on 20 February. It confirmed additional strikes on 6 and 20 March.

Workers part of the Unite union will walk out to, and have announced further dates for February. These are:

Friday 17 February

Monday 20 February

Wednesday 22 February

Thursday 23 February

Friday 24 February

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ambulance services which are striking are:

East Midlands Ambulance Service

Mersey Care NHS

North East Ambulance Service

North West Ambulance Service

South Central Ambulance

South East Coast Ambulance Service

South West Ambulance Service

Welsh Ambulance Service

Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Border Force

Border force staff who are members of the PCS union will be striking from 17-20 February in a dispute over pay, pensions, redundancy terms and job security.

The locations affected (international inbound travel to the UK only):

Port of Calais

Port of Dunkirk

Coquelles Channel Tunnel Terminal

Port of Dover

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scottish Airports

Strike action will affect 11 airports in Scotland, as Unite members in the Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) group have confirmed a 24-hour strike action on the following dates:

17 and 20 February: Dundee Airport

21, 22, and 23 February: Barra Airport, Benbecula Airport, Campbeltown Airport, Inverness Airport, Islay Airport, Kirkwall Airport, Stornoway Airport, Sumburgh Airport, Tiree Airport, Wick Airport.

The action comes after the workforce rejected a 5% offer which was deemed unacceptable as inflation soared to 13.4%.

University Staff

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on as 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike over pay, pensions and working conditions.

The full list of strike dates: