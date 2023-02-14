Several sectors are striking throughout February

The UK is bracing itself for another wave of strikes throughout February - with NHS staff, rail workers and teachers taking action.

This winter has seen the biggest wave of industrial action in the country for a generation, as public sector workers have gone on strike due to disputes over pay, working conditions, and employment terms. Strikes have taken place across many different sectors, including the NHS, postal services, railways and transport.

The first day of February saw one of the biggest strike days in more than a decade, as teachers, univeristy staff, rail workers, and civil service staff all walked out.

Today (14 February), some Department for Work and Pensions workers, driving examiners and British Museum staff are walking out. Today also sees more than 70,000 members of the University and College Union (UCU) begin the first of three successive days of strike action across 150 universities in the UK this week.

Here’s a rundown of exactly who’s striking when in the next couple weeks, and why certain unions are walking out.

DWP

Department of Work and Pensions staff who are PCS members will strike in six offices in a dispute over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

Members at Toxteth Jobcentre, Liverpool Duke Street Jobcentre, Liverpool City Jobcentre, Liverpool Innovation Park Jobcentre will strike on 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 28 February and 1, 2 and 3 March.

Stockport Contact Centre and Bolton Benefit Centre members will walk out on 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 February.

Driving examiners

DVLA members who are a part of the PCS union working in the Output Services Group at Ty Felin and Morriston in Swansea will walk out this week as part ofits national campaign over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

The dates of the strikes are on 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 February.

British Museum

Staff at the British Museum who are members of the PCS union are taking industrial action this week.

Dates workers are walking out are: 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 February. This follows on from the national strike which took place on 1 February as part of the union’s national campaign over pay, pensions, job security and redundancy terms.

Animal and Plant Health Agency

Services delivered by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) Centre for International Trade Team in Bristol and Carlisle may be affected as PCS union members strike.

Staff are striking from 13-17 February, and 20-24 February 2023 in a dispute over pay, pensions and redundancy terms.

The services which may be affected are including the provision of certification, licences and expert advice on the following:

Imports and exports of animals (including pets and equines)

Imports and exports of animal products

Trade in plants and animals that are listed by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

University Staff

Staff from the University College Union are set to walk out on as 70,000 staff at 150 universities will strike over pay, pensions and working conditions.

The full list of strike dates:

Week three: Tuesday 14 February, Wednesday 15 February and Thursday 16 February

Week four: Tuesday 21 February, Wednesday 22 February and Thursday 23 February

Week five: Monday 27 February, Tuesday 28 February, Wednesday 1 March and Thursday 2 March

Week six: Thursday 16 March and Friday 17 March

Week seven: Monday 20 March, Tuesday 21 March and Wednesday 22 March

Ambulance workers

The GMB Union has said more than 10,000 of its members, including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff, will walk out on 20 February. It confirmed additional strikes on 6 and 20 March.

Workers part of the Unite union will walk out to, and have announced further dates for February. These are:

Thursday 16 February

Friday 17 February

Monday 20 February

Wednesday 22 February

Thursday 23 February

Friday 24 February

The ambulance services which are striking are: