Edinburgh Airport: Flights grounded at Scottish airport due to 'IT issue' at air traffic control

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

15th Dec 2024, 5:22pm
Flights at Edinburgh Airport have been grounded due to an ongoing “IT issue” within air traffic control.

The airport confirmed that flights to and from the Scottish transport hub have been affected, telling passengers in an update: “Engineers are continuing to work on the IT issue currently affecting Air Traffic Control. Passengers should continue to check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

It comes after the airport confirmed on social media that there were IT issue affecting from around 4pm. The initial post read: “Due to to an IT issue with Air Traffic Control no flights are currently taking off or landing.

“Engineers are working to resolve the issue. Passengers should check their flight status with their airline before travelling to the airport.”

A handful of incoming flights have been diverted to Glasgow Airport, including Loganair flight LM316 from Exeter, easyJet flight EZY601 from Luton, Ryanair flight FR6643 from Bratislava, British Airways flight BA1462 from London, Easyjet flight EZY3264 from Munich, Ryanair flight RK860 from Agadir, and Ryanair flight FR2885 from Kaunas.

Two flights - Turkish Airlines flight TK1345 form Istanbul and Ryanair flight FR6697 from Gran Canaria - have been diverted to Manchester Airport.

