One person has been killed after a plane crashed into a busy motorway in New York.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were two people on board the plane when it cannoned onto the Interstate 684 in Harrison, about 25 miles northeast of Manhattan. Chaos engulfed the road, where drivers were racing to get home after work.

The small aircraft went down at about 7pm on Thursday (12 December). The identity of the person who died has not been released yet. Meanwhile, the condition of the second person on board is still not clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was no word of any injuries to drivers on the ground. The plane crashed in a patchy area that separates the north and south lanes of the motorway.

Emergency vehicles had descended onto the scene, blocking all lanes of traffic, while the two victims were pulled out of the wreckage. According to FlightAware, the pilot took off from Linden Airport in New Jersey and was headed to Westchester County Airport, which is located about 1.5 miles from where it crashed.

Governor Kathy Hochul confirmed that the Department of Environmental Conservation was on scene to clean up spilled aviation fuel. She said in a statement: “My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual”.