A twin-engine propeller plane crashed onto a highway and split in two sending four people to hospitals.

The incident occurred in Texas on Wednesday afternoon (11 December) at 3pm. The Piper PA-31 had just the pilot aboard and crashed near a highway overpass in Victoria, some 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Houston, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A police video statement on Facebook said three vehicles were damaged and images showed the aircraft split at the fuselage with part of the wreckage resting atop a car. Victoria Police Deputy Chief Eline Moya said three people had non-life threatening injuries, one was transported to an out-of-town hospital for higher level treatment, and the pilot was being evaluated.

Moya did not specify if the pilot was among those taken to a hospital. She said: “This is not something we see every day, but we are glad that people seem to be OK and they’re getting checked out”.

The pilot’s name and condition were not immediately released. The FAA said it would investigate the crash. A witness said: “To the left of me you start seeing on the wall a shadow of this plane. Then it passed over the top of my truck.

“And it’s still horizontal at this point, then about a quarter of a mile in front of me it starts to wobble.” He said that after the crash, he approached the plane and the pilot was conscious but was unable to get him out.