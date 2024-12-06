A travel expert has warned passengers against wearing a particular item of clothing on a flight which is often seen as the most comfortable option.

Christine Negroni, an American travel writer, told The Sun that the popular attire is one of the most dangerous things a traveller could wear in case of an emergency on board. If a plane has a fire in the cabin or crashes, leggings could ultimately leave a person with terrible scarring - and could even be fatal.

Christine warned passengers against wearing leggings on flights. She said: “You might have to escape through a cabin fire, or there could be a separate fire on the ground once you leave the aircraft.

“Everyone is wearing yoga pants on planes now, but I avoid all artificial fibers because they are more likely to burn and stick to you if there is a fire”. She said to opt for cotton clothing or anything made of natural fibers.

She also advised against taking shoes off on the plane, something that is often a controversial topic of conversation. Negroni said that people should always have their shoes on at least for take-off and landing.

She added: “This is still not required by many airlines and I think it ought to be. If you escape an aircraft, the floor could be very hot or cold, it might be covered in oil or on fire, or in a cornfield – you won’t want to be barefoot.

“Mainly err on the side of caution. Pick sneakers over high heels, pick natural fibers over synthetic, and take tight-fitting clothes over loose-fitting.”