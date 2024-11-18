Cessna 172: Three people killed after small plane crashes near football field in Slovenia with scenic flight 'a birthday present for one of the passengers'

Three people have been killed after a small plane crashed in Slovenia.

The small plane crashed on Sunday (17 November) in foggy weather in northeast Slovenia, killing three people on board, police said. Police added that they were informed about the accident around noon on Sunday.

The Cessna Skyhawk plane was on a panoramic flight in the area of Prekmurje when it fell, police told Slovenia's public broadcaster RTV Slovenia. The report said the plane was initially set to carry four people but one person stayed behind.

The small plane reportedly plummeted down near a local football field, the Daily Mail reports. It was supposed to fly a route from Maribor to Lendava, Prekmurje, where there was thick fog.

Three people have been killed after a small plane crashed in Slovenia. (Photo: Getty Images)
The weather conditions can be clearly seen in pictures from the scene of the accident. It was said to be sunny and clear when the plane took off.

Three people died including a man in his 30s from the Beltinci area and a woman from Styria. It was supposed to be a birthday present for one of them, according to local news site Sobotainfo.com.

The Cessna 172 Skyhawk is an American four-seat, single-engine plane first flown in 1955. Due to its longevity and popularity, the Cessna 172 is said to be the most successful aircraft in history and remains in production today.

