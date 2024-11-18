Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At least three people have been injured after a plane crashed into the the Pamona Dragstrip racing event in California.

The single-engine plane crashed at the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, in California, event at about 11am yesterday morning (Sunday 17 November). The event is understood to have been put on hold.

A statement shared by the LA County Fire Department on X, formerly Twitter said: "Aircraft emergency 2700 Fairplex Dr. #Pomona. At 11:10am LACoFD units responded to a single engine plane down. Three passengers transported to local area hospitals with moderate to severe injuries."

Three people onboard the plane are believed to have been injured. One person is understood to have suffered minor injuries while another was reported to have moderate injuries.

A video taken at the scene showed a damaged vehicle with its roof crumpled as firefighters stood nearby assessing the situation. A cordon had been put in place around the crash site with people standing around looking toward the plane.

Several people were seen pouring a sand-like substance onto liquid, possibly oil, that covered the car park where the plane had crashed. The NHRA said in a statement shared to X: “Racing update: Racing is currently on hold at the In-N-Out Burger #NHRAFINALS. We are investigating an apparent small plane crash near the dragstrip in Pomona while it was apparently attempting to land at nearby Brackett field Airport on Sunday.

"Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident. More information will be released as it becomes available."