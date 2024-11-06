Five people have been killed after a plane failed to take-off and crashed into a vehicle.

The plane crash occurred at Mesa's Falcon Field Airport in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon (5 November). Flames and smoke billowed from the crash at the airport at around 4:40pm.

Authorities say the plane crashed into a car. The five people on board who died have not yet been identified.

Mesa Fire and Medical Department's spokesperson Marrisa Ramirez-Ramos said: "Our community suffered a tragic loss this afternoon. We had a plane that took off from Falon Field Airport in Mesa and upon take off, it crashed into a single vehicle on Greenfield Road”. According to FL360aero on X: “The aircraft, while departing Runway 22L at Falcon Field Airport (Mesa, AZ, USA), initiated a high-speed RTO, but could not stop on the Runway, departed the airport perimeter through a fence onto a roadway hitting a vehicle.”

The NTSB, FAA, Mesa Fire and Medical and the Mesa Police Department are investigating. Mesa Police Department posted on X, formerly Twitter: “We are working a plane crash at Greenfield and McKellips Road in Mesa. The entire area will be closed down for several hours. Please look for an alternative route.”

According to the FAA, the plane was a Honda HA-420 and five passengers were onboard the aircraft. The condition of the passengers, or the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.