A firefighter has been injured and around 100 people have been evacuated from their homes after a fire at a block of flats in Edinburgh.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent 12 fire engines and specialist vehicles to the property on Breadalbane Street in the north of the city at around 4.10am this morning. The service added that there were "no reported casualties" involving members of the public.

An SFRS spokesperson said: "Around 70 firefighters, 12 fire appliances and additional specialist resources are currently in attendance at a well-developed fire involving a high rise building in the Breadalbane area of Bonnington, City of Edinburgh. We received the call at 4.10am following reports of a fire within a flat.

"The building has been evacuated and firefighting operations remain ongoing. There are no reported casualties at this time involving members of the public. One firefighter has sustained minor injuries and has received treatment from Scottish Ambulance Service at the scene."

Police Scotland also attended the scene. The force said: "We are in attendance at a fire at a block of flats in Breadalbane Street in Edinburgh. Emergency services were called to the scene around 4.35am on Thursday, 14 March, 2024. Approximately 100 local residents have been evacuated and a police cordon is in place."

Conservative MSP Graham Simpson, who represents central Scotland, was one of those evacuated. He described his experience on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "It’s spread sideways. The problem with these flats is that the fire brigade can’t drive up to the front."

Edinburgh City Council Leader Cammy Day said: "Thankfully everyone has been evacuated to safety but this is a large-scale fire which is affecting as many as 100 residents. We have Council and Health and Social Care officers on the scene to support residents with a rest centre set up at the nearby Leith Community Centre.