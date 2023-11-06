Police Scotland said that around 50 youths were part of the group in Edinburgh which pointed fireworks at vehicles and building before targeting officers

A group of people in Edinburgh threw petrol bombs and pointed fireworks towards police officers amid a night of chaos on Bonfire Night.

Police Scotland said that the force had received reports from the public of a large group of people gathering on Hay Avenue in the Niddrie area of the city at around 4.40pm. The group, which police said was a mixture of both adults and young people, is said to have been pointing lit fireworks in the direction of vehicles and buildings with members of the public inside. Buses into the area were cancelled and roads were closed as a result.

Once officers, including uniformed and public order officers, arrived at the scene, the behaviour escalated, with petrol bombs thrown in their direction.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Mairs heads Operation Moonbeam which was created in 2018 in response to Bonfire Night disorder. He said: “Police Scotland officers were subjected to unprecedented levels of violence. A minority of individuals have been responsible for an unacceptable and frankly, disgusting level of disorder that left communities alarmed and police officers injured. The violent nature of the situation witnessed in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh is extremely concerning, not least because it is believed young people were being actively encouraged and co-ordinated by adults to target officers while they carried out their duties.”

According to Police Scotland, around 50 people were responsible for directing explosive projectiles in the direction of police, with at least eight officers injuries. The force added that it was "actively pursuing a number of individuals" in relation to the supply of fireworks to young people with inquiries ongoing.

City of Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day said: “I’m appalled to see the scenes in Niddrie this evening. We’ve been clear that this sort of conduct is unacceptable. We’ve been working hard throughout the year in our communities to mitigate Bonfire Night-related disruption so it is extremely disappointing to see a minority of people behaving in this way. This reckless behaviour endangers lives and, like the majority of people in the community, I share in their dismay and upset at this disgraceful behaviour.

“We are working closely to ensure the community are safe and appeal to anyone who can help identify those responsible to contact police so they can be dealt with appropriately by the justice system. Our emergency services have our full support and do a fantastic job of keeping us all safe.”