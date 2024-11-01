Riot police were called to a neighbourhood in Edinburgh after a number of people launched fireworks and bricks at police officers and vehicles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland confirmed that officers had been deployed to Hay Avenue in the Niddrie area of the Scottish capital, which last year saw disorder on Bonfire Night. The force said that a number of people had targeted police vehicles and public transport vehicles with fireworks and projectiles at around 10pm on Thursday evening (October 31).

Police imposed a road closure Niddrie Mains Road and Duddingston Park South, and at the junction of Niddrie Mains Road and Greendykes Road. People were also advised to avoid the area if possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation in Niddrie saw Lothian Buses temporarily withdraw at least nine services on Thursday evening due to the disorder. A spokesperson for a bus company said: "Lothian adopt a zero-tolerance approach to all instances of antisocial behaviour. The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues and customers must be our main priority."

Police Scotland officers standing in a line in the Niddrie area of Edinburgh where around 100 young people clashed with riot police last year | Handout/PA Wire

Last year saw around 100 young people in Niddrie clash with police on Bonfire Night, with fireworks and petrol bombs being thrown at officers. There were also similar incidents in the Sighthill and Southouse areas of the city, as well as in Dundee.

As a result of last year’s disorder, a Firework Control Zone will run from November 1 until November 10, making setting off a private firework a criminal offence within the impacted areas. Edinburgh Council leader Cammy Day has backed a ban on the public sale of fireworks, labelling the disorder as “shocking”.

He said: “It’s long been my view that we need to ban the public sale of fireworks, given the potential risk to health if misused, but also the unnecessary fear and alarm they cause in our communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland Chief Inspector Mairi Creanor said: “Certain areas of Edinburgh experienced unprecedented levels of disorder during Bonfire Night last year,” adding that a “significant number of officers” sustained injuries.

She said: “The unacceptable actions of a minority of individuals left communities in a state of alarm and put the safety of emergency service workers at serious risk of harm. Such offences cannot and will not be tolerated and detailed planning has been undertaken since last year to ensure we have appropriate resources in key areas and can provide additional support should they be required.

“It is an offence to use fireworks in any manner within a fireworks control zone and we will take appropriate action against anyone in breach of a zone over the Bonfire Night period. This is just one of the tools at our disposal and we’ll continue to work with key partners to keep our communities safe and bring those intent on causing harm to justice.”