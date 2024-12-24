Elderly couple killed after being hit by car as they left Norfolk Christmas carols service
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The couple, named locally as Campbell and Sheila Welsh, were hit by a BMW Mini One on the A148 in High Kelling, Norfolk as they returned to their parked car after attending a carols service at All Saints Church. The crash took place at around 4.20pm on Sunday, December 21.
Emergency services were called, including an air ambulance, but the couple were pronounced dead at the scene. Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that a man in his 50s was arrested.
The force said in a statement: “The driver of the Mini, a man in his 50s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.
“The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the scene including and ambulance. It reopened just after 1am today (Monday 23 December).”
Anyone with any information, including dashcam footage, about the crash has been urged to contact police. You can provide information via the Norfolk Police website, by emailing [email protected], or by phoning 101 and quoting the reference number NC-22122024-290. You can also provide information anonymously via Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the online form available at crimestoppers-uk-org.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.