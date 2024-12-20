Tributes have been pouring in for a young mother who was brutally beaten to death in her own home by a man known to her.

Paula Lawlor, 32, was killed in her home in Baile Eoghain, Co Wexford, Ireland, in the early hours of Thursday morning (19 December). Gardai suspect she was beaten to death by a man known to her.

A man was arrested at the scene on Thursday morning. Neighbour and friend Emma Weekes told the Irish Mirror: "She absolutely lived for her 13-year-old daughter. Her parents had sadly passed away and she doesn’t have any siblings.

“Luckily her daughter wasn’t at home at the time of the incident. I didn’t hear anything until this morning when we came out and saw the guards."

Local Councillor Craig Doyle told the Irish Mirror: "It’s a terrible tragedy whenever anything like this happens in the community and so close to Christmas too. It’s very difficult for the families involved and for the community."

In a statement, Gardaí said they are investigating the death of a woman in her 30s following an incident in the early hours. Officers said: "Shortly after 3am, Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at a residence in Baile Eoghain, Gorey, where the woman was found unresponsive.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently detained at a Garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. The scene is preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“The Office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Gorey Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) has also been assigned to support the family."

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to come forward. Additionally, they are seeking dashcam footage from motorists who were in the vicinity of Baile Eoghain at the time of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 094 30690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.