A mum-of-three was killed by her partner on the first night of their family holiday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jillian Hughes, 57, was visiting the Isle of Man with members of her family including her granddaughter and partner John Meadows, 53, on 29 March 2024. The grandmother, from Kirkby in Merseyside, was enjoying the first night of her holiday during the Easter weekend when she was killed, Liverpool Echo reports.

A coroner concluded Jillian died after suffering a "heavy blow" to the neck from her partner. At around 9.20pm, an altercation occurred outside the Palace Hotel on Central Promenade, Douglas. During the incident, Jill was hit by Meadows and later died in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest into the death of the woman, held at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool on Monday (16 December), heard how the family had been celebrating the Easter weekend with a trip away. They had been having drinks together in the city centre when an argument occurred between Jillian, who was a mental health support worker, and another family member.

A mum-of-three was killed by her partner on the first night of their family holiday. (Photo: Exposed UK 2 on Facebook) | Exposed UK 2 on Facebook

The family had been walking along the promenade outside the Best Western hotel when an altercation took place. Jillian sustained a single blow to the head and fell to the floor. 999 were called and emergency services attended the scene, where they found Jillian on the ground.

She was transferred to Noble’s Hospital where resuscitation attempts were continued, but she was pronounced dead at around 10.28pm. The inquest heard how during the incident Jillian suffered a “heavy blow” to the left side of her neck, after being punched once, just before she became unresponsive and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Meadows, of Verney Crescent in Allerton, was charged with manslaughter and appeared in court in Isle of Man on October 11, where he pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her death, Jillian's family paid tribute to her in a moving statement. They said: "Our Jill was one in a million. She was such a happy, sarcastic, hardworking and passionate person.

"We want everyone to know that Jill was a well-respected mum of three to Chantelle, Sarah and Megan; also nan to Billy, Georgie and Maiya. Jill was a true diamond who thrived for life. She was liked and loved everywhere she went, her huge smile would light up a room.”

Detective Superintendent Steve Maddocks of the Isle of Man Constabulary said of the tragic event: "On Friday 29 March 2024, Jillian (Jill) Hughes from Kirkby in Liverpool, travelled to the Isle of Man with members of her family, including her granddaughter, for what should have been an enjoyable Easter weekend holiday."

"Jill never returned home after she was killed by her partner, John Meadows. It is clear having met Jill's family that the huge void that has been left by her death will never be filled. They are a close, loving family and life will never be the same for them, especially for Jill's mum and dad, sister, brother and three daughters."