Seven tourists are said to be "on drips" in hospital after drinking cocktails at a luxury resort in Fiji.

The group, which included Australians and an American, are said to have experienced nausea, vomiting and headaches, a case that echoes the tragedies in Laos in November. Jemesa Tudravu, a spokesperson for the Fiji Health Ministry said they were staying at the five-star Warwick resort near Sigatoka when they fell ill on Saturday (14 December).

They were rushed to Sigatoka Hospital due to their symptoms. Two were then moved to Lautoka Hospital due to their critical condition.

Local media reported on Sunday (15 December) that it was alcohol poisoning, which was the case when six tourists, including Brit Simone White, lost their lives after drinking tainted beverages in Laos in November.

Toxicology tests have been ordered by the police, who are awaiting results, Mr Tudravu added, reports the Mirror US. Authorities reassured that there have been no other reports of similar illnesses at the resort or anywhere else in Fiji.

One guest of the resort said the people who drank the pina colada cocktail became unwell and said his friend suffered a seizure. The guest said: "My friend was the worst of the lot. She wasn't responsive. She was having severe seizures and foaming at the mouth." He said all the victims were female, including a young girl who'd had a sip of her mum's cocktail.

David Sandoe's daughter and granddaughter, from Australia, are among those in hospital. He told Sky News Australia: "When you receive a phone call at 11 o'clock the other night and your daughter says that her daughter and herself have been poisoned and they were in hospital it's quite something. It is is a horrific experience and, of course, like everyone else when this news broke we all thought back to what recently happened in Asia, which sends shivers down your spine."

The hotel, nestled on the scenic Coral Coast of Vitu Levu, boasts a long-standing operation and "holds a strong reputation," authorities in Fiji say. It is co-operating with the investigation into the episode, it is said.

Fiji has since updated its travel advisory website with warnings about "potential risks around drink spiking and methanol poisoning through consuming alcoholic drinks." Savaira Molaucake, a spokesperson for the Warwick resort, revealed that the staff are "conducting a thorough investigation" into the incident and are in close communication with the relevant authorities.