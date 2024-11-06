Emersons Green: Police launch investigation after suspected human remains found in Bristol field
Police have discovered the body parts at a site in Emersons Green but have not yet identified them. Multiple emergency service vehicles, including a police forensics van and an underwater search unit, have been at the site since Tuesday (November 5).
Avon and Somerset Police said: “Police are investigating the discovery of suspected human remains in a field in Emersons Green. Officers were alerted just before midday on Tuesday 5 November by a member of the public.
"Police and fire crews attended, and further searches will be carried out today, Wednesday 6 November. Detectives have not yet been able to identify the remains, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained pending a forensic post-mortem examination.
"Anyone with any information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5224291560."
Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to support police at 2:09pm on 5 November with an incident on Apple Grove, Emersons Green. Firefighters from Yate attended and supported police with their enquiries."