6th Nov 2024, 2:51pm
Suspected human remains have been found in a field in Bristol.

Police have discovered the body parts at a site in Emersons Green but have not yet identified them. Multiple emergency service vehicles, including a police forensics van and an underwater search unit, have been at the site since Tuesday (November 5).

Avon and Somerset Police said: “Police are investigating the discovery of suspected human remains in a field in Emersons Green. Officers were alerted just before midday on Tuesday 5 November by a member of the public.

Police have discovered the body parts at a site in Emersons Green but have not yet identified them. | Tom Wren / SWNS

"Police and fire crews attended, and further searches will be carried out today, Wednesday 6 November. Detectives have not yet been able to identify the remains, and the death is currently being treated as unexplained pending a forensic post-mortem examination.

"Anyone with any information which could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5224291560."

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to support police at 2:09pm on 5 November with an incident on Apple Grove, Emersons Green. Firefighters from Yate attended and supported police with their enquiries."

