Human remains have been found buried under a patio at a sheltered housing complex in Hemel Hempstead.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed that remains were discovered by builders who were digging up the patio at St Mary’s House on George Street on Thursday, October 3. They have been described as “very old”, with the The Abbeyfield Society, which operates the home, saying in a letter to resident that the remains are estimated to have been there for “many, many years”.

The police force have launches inquiries into the discovery. The building work which was ongoing when they were found has been paused while inquiries are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Police were called at 12.11pm on 3rd October to a property on George Street, Hemel Hempstead to reports human remains had been found during work taking place. Officers attended and are making a number of enquiries as to why the remains, which are very old, were found at the location."