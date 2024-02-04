Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 39-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of a woman who is thought to have been attacked by two dogs in Essex.

Essex Police said it received a call to Hillman Avenue in Jaywick just after 4pm on Saturday, (3 February). Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim with severe injuries, and she was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect, who is from the village, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is being questioned by detectives in custody. The dogs had to be destroyed and experts will confirm their breed later.

A force spokesperson said: “We have been carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident and we believe she had been assaulted by two dogs.”

The scene is now safe for members of the public, they added. Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin said: “My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

“This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns. We’ll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried.

“Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened. I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved.

"We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate. If anyone has any information about what has happened please contact us.”