Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A boy has died after being pulled from a canal in Wolverhampton, police said.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called at 6.01pm on Sunday to a canal off Hendon Avenue in Ettingshall where they found a boy who had been pulled from the water by police.

Paramedics said the boy was in a critical condition and sadly died at the scene. Wolverhampton Police urged people to avoid the area as they dealt with the incident throughout the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WMAS sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene. The first resource, an ambulance, arrived in three minutes.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found a boy, who had been pulled from the water by police colleagues, in a critical condition.

“He was receiving basic life support by officers and ambulance staff immediately took over to administer advanced life support. Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, the child could not be saved and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”