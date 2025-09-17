The EuroMillions results are on - and so has anyone woken up a multimillionaire?

And the answer is no, as the main jackpot remains up for grabs. And so the big prize rolls over and Friday’s jackpot will be £46m.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions winning numbers and results

Tonight’s main winning EuroMillions numbers are 01, 09, 13, 35 and 40 and the EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 05 and 06.

In the UK, nobody matched the five numbers and two Lucky Stars, but one player matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star and won £179,435.60. One player matched five numbers and will receive £27,958.00.

Tuesday’s EuroMillions Hot Picks results

The EuroMillions Hot Picks draw has the same numbers as the main draw - nobody matched all five numbers for £1m. Two tickets matched four of five numbers and won £30,000 each.

Tuesday’s Millionaire Maker code

The Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code MWTL95001 .

Tuesday’s Thunderball results

Tuesday’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are08, 18, 20, 31 and 33 and the Thunderball is 03. Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000 and nor did anyone get five numbers on their own. Some 23 people matched four numbers and the Thunderball and won £250 each.