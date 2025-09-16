Monday's Lotto Set for Life results, and how much is EuroMillions on Tuesday?

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
The balls have fallen and the National Lottery’s Set for Life results are out.

The game offers a top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years, if all numbers and the Life Ball are matched, with £10,000 a month for a year if just the numbers are matched. It’s played twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monday’s winning Set For Life numbers were 18, 38, 42, 45, and 46 and the Life Ball is 02.

Nobody matched the five balls and the Life Ball for the main prize, but two people matched just the five balls and so will have a great year with an extra £10,000 coming in every month for the next 12 months.

Sixteen players matched four main numbers and the Life Ball and will receive £250 each. Matching four numbers saw 202 people win £50, and 896 people matched three numbers and the Life Ball for £30.

Tonight sees a EuroMillions draw, with a jackpot of £34m.

