Euromillions results: Did anyone win Friday's £26m draw? How much is Tuesday's jackpot? Also Thunderball, Hot Picks and Millionaire Maker results
And the answer is no - at least not the main jackpot. And so the big prize rolls over and Tuesday’s jackpot will be £34m.
EuroMillions winning numbers and results
Tonight’s main winning EuroMillions numbers are 05, 10, 23, 31 and 37 and the EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 03 and 11.
In the UK, nobody matched the five numbers and two Lucky Stars, but one player matched the five main numbers and one Lucky Star and won £230,268.10. Three players matched five numbers and will receive £21,526.90.
EuroMillions Hot Picks results
The EuroMillions Hot Picks draw has the same numbers as the main draw - nobody matched all five numbers for £1m. Five tickets matched four of five numbers and won £30,000 each.
Millionaire Maker code
The Millionaire Maker Selection created one UK millionaire with the code XVSM02393.
Thunderball results
Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are 05, 08, 09, 31 and 35 and the Thunderball is 13. Nobody matched five numbers and the Thunderball for £500,000 and nor did anyone get five numbers on their own. Sixteen people matched four numbers and the Thunderball and won £250.