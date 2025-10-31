The EuroMillions draw takes place tonight (October 31) and there is an extra chance to grab a big prize.

Tonight’s Halloween draw will not only have an eye-watering jackpot up for grabs, but there is also an extra chance for UK players to bag £1,000,000 in the Millionaire Maker game.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s EuroMillions draw.

EuroMillions players are playing for a huge jackpot tonight. | Getty Images

What is tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot?

Friday’s EuroMillions draw will see ticketholders playing for the chance to scoop the top jackpot prize of £65,000,000. This is a rollover after no one won the £54m jackpot during Tuesday night’s draw.

Tonight will also see not one but 10 UK players made millionaires in the Millionaire Maker game - so be sure to double check the code at the bottom of you ticket as there will be 10 chances to win a big prize.

What time does the EuroMillions draw take place?

The EuroMillions draw will take place at around 8.45pm tonight. The winners announced around one hour later by The National Lottery. You need to buy a ticket in person or online by 7.30pm to be in the draw.

Is the EuroMillions draw on TV?

The EuroMillions draw is not broadcast on live TV. However, you will still be able watch live as a livestream of the draw will be hosted on the National Lottery’s official YouTube channel.

What happens if no one wins Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot?

To win tonight’s £65m jackpot, you will need to match your numbers to the five main numbers and two lucky stars drawn from the machine.

If no one wins the £65m jackpot in this evening’s draw, the £65m jackpot will rollover to the next draw. The next draw will take place on Tuesday, November 4.

The UK Millionaire Maker code draw will not rollover. 10 players will be guaranteed a win in tonight’s draw, winning £1,000,000 each.