Tonight’s EuroMillions draw could see a lucky UK ticketholder walk away with an eye-watering jackpot.

The EuroMillions draw will be taking place this evening (October 28). Find out here how to get involved for your chance to win tonight’s huge jackpot prize.

What is tonight’s EuroMillions jackpot?

Tuesday’s draw will see EuroMillions playing for the chance to scoop a top jackpot prize of £54,000,000. This is a rollover after no winners were found during last Friday’s draw.

There will also be a guaranteed millionaire made in the UK for the lucky player who matches their UK Millionaire Maker code during the draw - so remember to double check the code at the bottom of your ticket!

What time does the EuroMillions draw take place?

The EuroMillions draw will take place at around 8.45pm tonight, with winners announced around one hour later by The National Lottery. You need to buy a ticket in person or online by 7.30pm to be in the draw.

Is the EuroMillions draw on TV?

The EuroMillions draw will not be broadcast live on TV, but you can still tune in live. A livestream of the draw will be hosted on the National Lottery’s official YouTube channel.

What happens if no one wins Tuesday’s EuroMillions jackpot?

In order to win the huge £54m jackpot tonight, you will need to match five main numbers and two lucky stars.

As with any other EuroMillions draw, the jackpot will rollover to the next game, increasing in size. The next EuroMillions draw will take place on Friday, October 31. The Halloween draw will also see the stake increased as 10 UK ticketholders will be made guaranteed millionaires in with the Millionaire Maker code, instead of just one person.