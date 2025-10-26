Saturday night’s National Lottery Lotto draw was hit by a technical glitch as it was live streamed.

The live draw abruptly cut out at before the bonus ball was drawn at around 8pm, with a message saying there had been technical problems. Online fault reporting service Downdetector showed a massive spike in reports of problems at around the time of the 8pm draw.

The Thunderball live stream also failed, with over 200 people reported an outage for the National Lottery on Down Detector shortly after 8pm. A technical problem meant the results were issued later than usual.

A spokesman for operator Allwyn said the bonus ball did not drop during the Lotto draw and they then used an alternative draw machine under the supervision of an independent adjudicator. They apologised for the delay.

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers for the top prize. One matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million.

There were 82 players who each won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers. The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 09, 28, 40, 42, 59 and the bonus number was 55.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but three matched four numbers to claim £13,000. The winning Thunderball numbers were 09, 11, 13, 28, 34 and the Thunderball number was 13.

No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, while three scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers. Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £12.3 million after no player scooped Saturday’s top prize in a delayed draw.