A German police chief has told England fans traveling to the country for the European Championship not to act like “d**ks”, with one anti-German chant singled out.

The Euros are set to kick off next week, with both Scottish and English fans set to travel in their thousands to Germany. While Scotland will take part in the opening match against the host country on Friday, June 14, England fans will have the opportunity to watch the Three Lions kick off against Serbia on Sunday, June 16.

In a warm-up friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James Park, fans were heard chanting the ‘Ten German Bombers’ song which mocks the German casualties during World War 2. German police chief Peter Both has now warned fans not to sing the song during their visit to Germany.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Both said that he backed a Football Supporters’ Association campaign urging good behaviour, saying: "That's what I would say to them: Don't be a d***. If they sing a song like this, I can't change it. It's not punishable in Germany. I hope that all the other peaceful and law-abiding fans say to them: 'Stop it.'"

He added: "I know, and all people in Germany know, there is a long-lasting sporting rivalry between England and Germany. But it's important for me to say it's only a sporting one. Our countries have been, and remain, allies for over seven decades."