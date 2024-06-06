Expect campaigning and football to marry in surprising ways this month (Photos: Getty Images)

As the UK lurches toward the highly anticipated general election on Thursday 4 July, the nation's politicians are gearing up for a double-header of public engagement.

Not only must they navigate the treacherous waters of political debate, but they must also contend with the fervour surrounding Euro 2024, which kicks off next week in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics Uncovered newsletter with Ralph Blackburn Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With England and Scotland both qualified for the tournament, the stage is set for an unprecedented overlap of football and politics. So prepare for a deluge of cringe-worthy football references, metaphors and allegories from our hopeful leaders...

Politicians have a storied history of using football as a metaphor for their campaigns. After all, football is a unifying force, and aligning oneself with the national sport is a surefire way to score points with the electorate.

But as the Euro 2024 tournament looms, could we see this trend taken to new, dizzying heights, with every goal, every missed penalty, every dramatic save co-opted into the political narrative?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Debates will be framed as high-stakes matches, with candidates jostling for possession and attempting to outmanoeuvre their opponents.

Prime Ministerial hopefuls will deliver speeches peppered with football jargon. "Just as our team needs a solid defence, so does our economy!" they'll declare, perhaps with varying degrees of conviction.

If England or Scotland triumph against formidable opponents, expect a barrage of social media posts from MPs congratulating the team, complete with hashtags and emotive language designed to garner likes and shares.

Candidates will attempt to demonstrate their passion for the beautiful game. Some will join local kickabouts with children, others will scramble to identify with iconic moments from the tournament, hoping to capture the public's imagination and hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there’ll be those brave souls who venture into the treacherous territory of predicting match outcomes, hoping to showcase their common touch but risking spectacular own goals in the process.

But how might the performance of the home nations in Euro 2024 influence voting intentions? If England or Scotland perform particularly well, it's easy to imagine politicians clamouring to associate themselves with that success.

A triumphant campaign might be paralleled with political promises of a "winning strategy" or "leadership that delivers."

Alternatively, if our teams crash out in the early stages, the fallout could be damaging, and politicians will need to tread carefully to avoid being tainted by association with failure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opposition parties might seize upon the disappointment, painting the current government as inept and out of touch with the nation's hopes and dreams.

In terms of tangible positives that might come out of the intertwining of Euro 2024 and the general election, as national pride swells with every victory, success on the football field can translate to a buoyant, optimistic electorate.

Politicians, mindful of public sentiment, will try to harness this feel-good factor, and may pledge to bolster sports funding, improve facilities or launch new youth programs, riding the wave of enthusiasm generated by a winning streak.