Stuart Andrew, the government's Eurovision minister, said that the investment of more than £10million to host the annual show has been "really well spent"

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew has said that the investment made into the UK's hosting duties of Eurovision has been "really well spent", with the country showcased on the world stage.

The annual song contest kicked off on Tuesday evening (9 May) with the first semi-final live from Liverpool. A second semi-final will take place on Thursday evening (11 May), while fans gear up for the grand final on Saturday night (13 May).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UK is hosting on behalf of Ukraine this year. Ukraine, who won the 2022 edition of the contest, were forced to relinquish hosting duties over security fear surrounding the ongoing war with Russia.

The offer to host on behalf of Ukraine was warmly welcomed by the government, as well as the BBC. A £10million government fund, along with funding from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority was made available to help with the facilitating of hosting the contest in the UK for the first time since 1998.

Eurovision Minister Stuart Andrew has now said this significant investment has been worth it, as the eyes of the world are now on the UK. He said: “I absolutely think any investment we’ve made in this has been really well spent because it’s an opportunity for us to showcase to, on the show itself, 160 million people around the world what Liverpool, what the wider region, what the whole of the UK has to offer.

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew has said that the investment in the UK hosting Eurovision has been 'really well spent' (Credit: PA

“That is a massive audience and we’re making sure that we continue to show that we are a great country when it comes to organising huge events like this." He added that the warm welcome of Liverpool has helped to leave a positive mark on Eurovision fans from across the continent who have travelled and will be travelling for celebrations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the MP for Pudsey criticised striking rail workers for taking the decision to stage industrial action during the huge event. RMT workers announced that they were to strike on the day of the grand final on Saturday 13 May, while thousands of train drivers at the Aslef union are also striking in the days surrounding this.

Andrew echoed the sentiment of fellow Tory MP Mark Harper, stating that the strikes were affecting not only UK fans, but "displaced Ukrainians who are coming here to enjoy this and to see their country performing and their cultural heritage". He urged workers to accept the offers already on the table.