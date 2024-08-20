Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 15-year-old girl has died in hospital following a horror crash near Exeter - becoming the third fatal victim of the incident.

Ruby Campbell was a passenger of the silver Peugeot 207 which was involved in a single-vehicle collision near Exeter Racecourse on August 8. The crash took place at around 1.20am, with the vehicle carrying a total of five passengers.

Two victims were killed at the scene - 16-year-old Hanna Green, and an 18-year-old male driver. Ruby and two other victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were transferred to hospital for treatment.

16-year-old Hanna Green was killed at the scene of a single-vehicle collision near Exeter Racecourse earlier this month. | Devon and Cornwall Police

The 16-year-old girl remains in hospital, while the male passenger has since been discharged. However, police confirmed that Ruby succumbed to her injuries while in hospital on Saturday, August 18, 10 days after the crash.

Chief inspector Si Jenkinson, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those involved in this truly tragic incident. We know this incident has saddened and shocked the local community, especially as it involved such young people.

“I wish to reassure the public that specialist officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the collision. If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 49 of 08/08/2024.”