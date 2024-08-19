Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South West Water has issued an update on the major sewage spill that plagued popular Exmouth beach in Devon.

The water firm announced that it has completed a temporary fix after a sewer pipe burst at Maer Road pumping station on Wednesday 14 August which caused raw waste to leak into the sea just off Exmouth. The incident prompted 'do not bathe' warnings from the local council and the Environment Agency (EA).

A temporary pipe has been put in place and work is set to begin on a permanent repair. South West Water (SWW) added that tankers will remain at the Maer Road site as a precaution while this work is completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South West Water said: “Our teams have been working around the clock in Exmouth to repair the burst pipe from Maer Road pumping station at Maer Lane. We are pleased to say that we have now completed the temporary fix, and the pipe is up and running, and we can now begin planning the permanent repair.

South West Water has issued an update on the major sewage spill that plagued popular Exmouth beach in Devon. (Photo: Maciej Olszewski - stock.adobe.com) | Maciej Olszewski - stock.adobe.com

"However, tankers will remain on site as a precaution. We would like to thank residents and visitors for their patience, and we are sorry for the disruption caused throughout this event.”

The council is still urging people not to swim in the sea despite SWW’s update. East Devon District Council also said: "Due to the ongoing pollution incident declared by the Environment Agency and prolonged discharges from the Maer rocks CSO we are urging people not to swim off Exmouth while this in force. Officers from East Devon District Council continue to monitor the situation closely."

Yellow signs had been put up on Sunday (18 August) at the beach and lifeguards were using a loudspeaker to urge people to avoid the sea. Local people have used social media to hit out at the water firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Thompson wrote on Facebook: "Somehow, SWW have got to be made to realise that discharging raw sewage into the sea when there has been no rainfall is simply not good enough. Even if it is legal, they are not looking after a community that relies so heavily on tourism."