Over 40 UK beaches slapped with sewage alerts ahead of weekend sunshine including popular hotspots Fistral and Weston-super-Mare - see full list
Met Office meteorologist, Alex Deakin, said that temperatures would be back up to the low 20s the mid 20s on Sunday (28 July) - with some areas potentially seeing 27C. He also hinted that there was potential for even warmer weather heading into next week - although the Met Office has said there was "no indication" that temperatures would get close to the 31.9C recorded last week.
In a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, Alex said Saturday morning (25 July) would be a "largely dry and fine day" for some across eastern England and Scotland. However, ahead of the nice weather this weekend anti-sewage charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has slapped 43 UK beaches with sewage alerts including some of the most popular beaches with holidaymakers Fistral beach and Weston-super-Mare beach. Many families and holidaymakers will be looking to head to the beach this weekend during the summer holidays - but it is best to avoid those with sewage alerts.
SAS says “bathing is not advised due to Poor annual classification” at the locations, or it either says “storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours.” Water companies are issued with permits that allow them to discharge sewage if their networks are overwhelmed by rainwater in what should be exceptional circumstances. Firms have been heavily criticised for the amount of times they utilise the storm overflow system and investigations have even found that some companies discharge sewage on days when it is not raining.
Listed below are the beaches that have been hit with a sewage alert today (Friday 26 July).
Ballyholme
Morecambe South
St Annes North
Blackpool North
St Annes
Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay
Weston Main
Weston-super-Mare Uphill Slipway
Burnham Jetty North
Dunster North West
Harlyn Bay
Fistral North
Crantock
Fistral South
Porthluney
Plymouth Hoe East
Plymouth Hoe West
Mothecombe
Exmouth
Sidmouth Town
Beer
Seaton (Devon)
Totland Bay
Colwell Bay
Sandown
Yaverland
Whitecliff Bay
Ryde
Gurnard
Cowes
Stokes Bay
Southsea East
Bognor Regis (Aldwick)
Littlehampton
Bexhill
St Mary’s Bay (Kent)
Clacton Martello Tower
Heacham
Cleethorpes
Bridlington South Beach
Scarborough South Bay
Tynemouth Cullercoats
Kinghorn (Harbour Beach)
