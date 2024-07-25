Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over 300 sewage pollution incidents have been recorded in a year by Anglian Water.

Anglian Water, which is based in Cambridge, has been given a rating of two stars by The Environment Agency, under the Environmental Performance Assessment (EPA) and has been told that it needs to improve. The report said the reason for the rating was due to 307 pollution incidents from sewage and a further 11 serious incidents in 2023.

Regarding pollution incidents, the report said: “Numbers are dominated by Anglian Water, Southern Water and Thames Water. These water companies show little or no sign of improvement.” It also found that Anglian Water performed below target in completing its Water Industry National Environment Programme. The programme was put in place by the EA when the government announced how much water companies could charge customers between 2020 and 2025. The report found that Anglian Water’s three water quality schemes had not met requirements within the planned deadlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 300 sewage pollution incidents have been recorded in a year by Anglian Water. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglian Water supplies parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Rutland and Suffolk - as well as Hartlepool in north-east England. It was one of five companies to be given a rating of two stars, which it also received in both 2021 and 2022.

Sadia Moeed, area director for Environment Agency in East Anglia said: "We are disappointed that Anglian Water is a two-star company for the third year in a row. Where there is evidence of non-compliance, we will not hesitate to pursue the water company and take appropriate action."

An Anglian Water spokesperson admitted it "must do better on some critical measures of environmental performance." They added: “We’ve drastically changed how we operate to address more effectively the unique and complex challenges facing our region, but we knew it was going to take time for this to be reflected in our environmental performance and an improved EPA rating.