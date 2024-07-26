Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Protesters are being encouraged to heed the wishes of a man's family following an incident at Manchester Airport, urging for calm after a second night of demonstrations.

On Thursday night, roads and tram lines in Manchester city centre were blocked during protests after a police officer was suspended, following the release of footage showing the officer kicking a man at terminal two of the airport on Tuesday.

Videos circulating online showed a small group of masked demonstrators throwing eggs at Rochdale police station on Thursday night. The night before, crowds had gathered outside Rochdale police station, with some chanting “GMP shame on you.”

Rochdale Labour MP Paul Waugh, who has spoken with the family involved in the airport incident, said in a statement: “Extremists of all kinds are going to try and exploit this and hijack it for their own ends, and that is the last thing this town needs. So, it’s my job to make sure that the family, who have responded quite dignifiedly, get their wishes, which is to see calm prevail, but also for justice to be served.”

Mr Waugh added: “I hope any future protests remain peaceful and that people respect the family’s wishes. They are the ones at the centre of this and have asked to let the independent process take its course. That’s our focus, along with ensuring that their family members receive the necessary medical help.”

A screen-grab from a video that shows a man being kicked by GMP officers at Manchester Airport | SWNS

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has committed to a “thorough and robust” investigation following the footage, which showed an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying face down, with a woman kneeling beside him. The video also appeared to show the officer striking a second man.

Mr Waugh mentioned that the involved individuals, who were family members of police officers, are receiving medical assistance and are distressed. According to police, three officers were assaulted during the incident, including a female police constable who suffered a broken nose, and four men were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protestors demonstrate in St Peter's Square | Getty Images

On Thursday evening, a few hundred protesters gathered outside the office of Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as part of a Stand Up To Racism demonstration, chanting slogans like “No justice, no peace, no racist police.” Placards included messages such as “black lives matter,” “serve and protect means GMP will stamp on our heads,” and “GMP is racist.” The protesters then marched through the city, blocking roads and tram lines.