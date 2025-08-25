Fire in Leicester: Ulverscroft Road closed as crews battle blaze - residents urged to 'keep doors and windows shut'

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham

Reporter

2 minutes ago
Fire crews are dealing with a blaze on Ulverscroft Road in Leicester.

Residents in the local area are being urged to keep doors and windows closed. Leicestershire Fire Control wrote on X: “We are dealing with a fire incident on Ulverscroft Road, Leicester. Please keep doors and windows closed in local area.“

One user replied to the post saying he could see the smoke from the A5 at High Cross. Leicestershire Police has confirmed that Ulverscroft Road is currently closed.

The force said on X: “Ulverscroft Road, Leicester is currently closed between the junctions of Catherine Street and Forest Road due to a fire. Please find alternative routes and updates will follow. Many thanks.”

It is not yet known what has caused the fire and if there are any injuries.

