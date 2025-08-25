A huge blaze broke out at a factory in Cowie, Scotland yesterday (Sunday 24 August).

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service posted at 11.20pm last night stating that crews were in attendance “at a well-developed fire within a factory in the town of Cowie, near Stirling.” The service added: “Operations Control has mobilised seven appliances to the town's Station Road, where firefighters remain working to extinguish a well-developed fire.

“People living within Cowie are asked to avoid the area and to keep windows and doors closed.”Stirling MSP Evelyn Tweed posted an update on Facebook this morning confirming that the blaze has been brought under control.

She said: “I understand that last night's fire was brought under control around 5am. There were no reported injuries.

“Smoke has largely dispersed in the area. However, emergency services will remain at the scene for a period this morning.I realise there are ongoing concerns regarding lack of clarity on protocols in such situations and concern about potential toxins from the fire.

“My office have made contact with the necessary parties this morning on these matters and I will update on this as soon as possible.” She added: “Both schools and the nursery will be open this morning as normal.

“I thank the emergency services for their quick response last night. I also want thank everyone in #Cowie who paid heed to the instructions of emergency services.” It is not yet known what caused the fire.