Four teenagers and a 45-year-old man have been found guilty of murdering Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, who were attacked with machetes in a case of mistaken identity.

Riley Tolliver, 18, a 16-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and getaway driver Antony Snook, 45, were convicted by a jury of nine men and three women at Bristol Crown Court after a six-week trial.

A 15-year-old boy was also found guilty of the murder of Max after previously pleading guilty to the murder of Mason. Speaking after the verdicts, Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, senior investigating officer at Avon and Somerset Police, said Max and Mason had been going for a pizza when they were fatally attacked in a case of mistaken identity.

“They are beautiful boys, going about their business, in their own community when they were senselessly attacked by the individuals for no reason,” he told the PA news agency.

“What we know is that they passed Max when he was walking towards Mason’s house. Then Mason walks out of his house and joins Max. The vehicle is passing, they think ‘that’s them, they will do’. They were hunting around Knowle to find people. We know they had driven around Knowle two-and-a-half times before they came across these two boys.”