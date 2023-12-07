The Tardis-like boxes date back to 1933 when 142 were scattered all over Edinburgh

In yet another chance to claim a piece of Edinburgh's past, a distinctive police box is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £25,000. This marks the second time this year that one of these structures is being auctioned off, following the September sale of a box near the Royal Botanic Gardens, which fetched an impressive £38,500—£16,000 above its initial guide price.

Dating back to 1933, these Tardis-like police boxes were once scattered across the city, designed by City Architect Ebenezer MacRae. Now, only 75 of them remain, serving as unique landmarks throughout Edinburgh. Originally equipped with just a sink, chair, and a kettle, these boxes have found new life as creative entrepreneurs repurpose them into quirky business spaces.

The Rose Street box, positioned in the heart of the city, was transformed into a takeaway kiosk by local business Homies Pizza. Selling Detroit pizza by the slice, the pop-up opened in August, offering a combination of 'good vibes and pizza pies.' The police box has been thoroughly revamped, featuring an electricity supply, water connection, and drainage.

Its strategic location makes it an excellent opportunity for those interested in continuing its use as a food stop. Rose Street, renowned for its lively drinking scene, attracts substantial foot traffic, especially after events like "The Rose Street Challenge."