Admiral Sir Ben Key, the former head of the Royal Navy, said he “deeply” regrets his “conduct in the spring of last year, which fell well below the standard I set for myself”.

The full investigation has resulted in the termination of his service and commission, the Ministry of Defence said, with Sir Ben leaving his post in disgrace. Sir Ben was reportedly suspended from his role as First Sea Lord - the highest rank in the Royal Navy - in May over claims he had an affair with a female subordinate.

Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our service personnel and our civil servants. We investigate all allegations of inappropriate behaviour and will take robust action against anyone found to have fallen short of our standards, regardless of their seniority.”

Following his sacking, Sir Ben said: “I deeply regret my conduct in the spring of last year, which fell well below the standard I set for myself and that which I set for the Royal Navy. As such, I fully accept the decision of the Defence Council.

“I am very sorry to those I have hurt personally, and I apologise to everyone who serves with the Royal Navy.”

He was first sea lord from 2021 until May this year, when he was succeeded by General Sir Gwyn Jenkins of the Royal Marines.

Educated at Bromsgrove School, in Worcestershire, Admiral Sir Ben joined the navy in 1984 as a university cadet. He qualified as both helicopter aircrew and as a principal warfare officer and as a junior officer saw service around the world in a variety of frigates and destroyers.

He was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in 2016 and a Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB) in 2021.