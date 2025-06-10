A full Strawberry Moon will appear in UK skies this week coupled with a rare phenomenon not seen in almost 20 years.

On 11 June, stargazers in the northern hemisphere will be able to spot the full Moon sitting very low in the southern sky, making it appear much larger than usual. It is caused by an event known as a 'major lunar standstill', and the opportunity will not arise again until 2043.

The Strawberry Moon is the name given to the full Moon in June. It is named after the harvest season observed by indigenous Americans, signalling the time of year that wild strawberries were harvested, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac

June's full Moon is usually the lowest-hanging of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It is likely to be exaggerated this month as a result of a 'major lunar standstill' which took place earlier this year - the effects of which can still be seen.

This is when the Moon reaches the extremes of its orbit around the Earth, rising and setting at its most northerly and southerly positions on the horizon. It happens every 18.6 years and the effects are most visible during a full Moon. Another Moon this low is not expected until 2043.

Tuesday night could be the best time to see the Strawberry Moon with clear skies in the forecast for parts of the UK. The Moon rises in the east and sets in the west just like the Sun.