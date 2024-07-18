Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a “beautiful” couple who were killed in a horror house fire that left their 18-month-old son in a coma.

Josh Pearson, 28, and Danielle Bamber, 24, were killed after the blaze ripped through their terraced home in Blackpool, Lancashire. Their two children were rushed to hospital after a neighbour smashed windows at the property to pull them to safety. Fire crews arrived at the address on Peter Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Danielle was pronounced dead at the scene while Josh was rushed to hospital where he later died. Their eldest son Oscar, six, is said to be in a stable condition in hospital, but friends revealed 18-month-old Lorenzo is currently in a coma.

Josh’s grieving sister Jacqueline Pearson called him the “best brother ever” and described the couple as a pair of “beautiful angels” in a touching tribute. She wrote on social media: “I feel sick internally sick to be writing this, Joshua you were the best brother ever.

"I love you so so much. I can not believe this has happened to you. I won’t ever forget our phone call the other day and the amount we were laughing il (sic) cherish our memories forever! I love you forever and always. Danielle you are going to be sadly missed! I’m so sorry this has happened to the both of you! I love you both so much! Rest in peace my beautiful angels.”

Courtesy Codie Lee / SWNS

Danielle’s close friend Codie Lee, 24, said the pair were both “bubbly, caring” people and said their families were “absolutely heartbroken” at their loss. She said: “I knew Danielle from high school year 7, from wagging school together, causing mayhem together, to growing up and her becoming a parent. Danielle and Josh was (sic) a couple. Both passed away in the house fire, leaving their 18 month (old) in a coma and their 6-year-old stable but in hospital.

“They was (sic) both loud, bubbly people, outgoing, always down for a laugh and just caring people at heart, always making memories with the kids

Codie, who launched the fundraiser on GoFundMe, wrote: “Any funds raised will be towards the funeral costs of both Josh and Danielle and anything left over will be for headstones or the boys. Their little boys have also been left with nothing due to loosing (sic) everything in the house fire, no clothes, toys or anything any little fund make a difference.”

Blackpool Gazette / SWNS

Chief Supt Mike Gladwin, from Lancashire Police, said yesterday that the force was keeping an 'open mind' about the fire and nobody had been arrested.

He said: “This incident has resulted in two people losing their lives and my thoughts are with their loved ones at this extremely distressing time. I know this tragic news will be met with great sadness in the local community and people will want instant answers.

“However, there are grieving loved ones still trying to come to terms with this devastating news. With that in mind, I would ask for patience and that people avoid unhelpful and upsetting speculation.”

A neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous, said yesterday they spotted a good samaritan helping rescue one of the boys from the blaze.

They said: “I woke up because I could hear screaming and a big bang but I didn’t know what was going on at first. A neighbour smashed a window to get one of the children out of the house. It’s awful.”