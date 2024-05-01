Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help give a five-year-old boy who was killed in a car crash in Cornwall last week ‘the absolute best send off’. Dexter, who was a pedestrian, sustained serious injuries after being hit by a Ford Fiesta on the A390 at Penpillick Hill, near St Austell, at around 4.50pm on April 25. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

She wrote: “Hello all, it’s extremely sad to have to be writing this however we all really feel that Dexter must have the absolute best send off and I also would like to be able to help Bryony & Dan as much as possible with some financial stresses so they don’t feel they have to go back to work so soon & grieve for little Dexty.

“Some of you may know & some of you may find out through this post that Dexter was the 5 year old little boy who sadly lost his life on Penpillick hill after being hit by a car on Thursday April 25th 2024. I have been speaking to Bryony & Dan and all they want is to be able to give their special little boy the send off he truly deserves.

The fundraiser, set up by a family friend Casey Bowerman, described Dexter as a “beautiful little ray of sunshine who brightened up any room”.

“Dexter was a beautiful little ray of sunshine who brightened up any room & the most loving little boy who would so often like to give the elderly neighbour cuddles & was just the sweetest little boy. So fearless & carefree with such a loving spirit. He is going to be so missed by so many! Let’s show this family how much love & support we have for them at this devastating time.”

Dexter leaves behind his mum Bryony, dad Dan, brothers Theo, Tyrese, Drake, Cooper and sister Janelle.

Following the crash, the road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the scene. It was reopened at around 12.40am on Friday, April 26. Sergeant Phil Brown, of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with the family following this tragic incident. They are being supported by specialist officers.

“We would like to thank those members of the public who stopped to help at the scene. Officers are investigating the circumstances that led to the collision and we would particularly like to speak to any witnesses who we have not yet spoken to.”