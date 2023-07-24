Tributes from former colleagues and friends to the late BBC broadcaster George Alagiah have poured in following the news of his death from cancer

George Alagiah, a BBC journalist and newsreader who worked with the company for more than 30 years, has died today, aged 67.

The presenter first joined the BBC in 1989 as a Developing World correspondent, and later as a foreign correspondent based in Johannesburg, South Africa. Over his long career, Alagiah interviewed high profile figures including Nelson Mandela, Robert Mugabe, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Alagiah became best known as the main presenter of BBC News at Six and was awarded an OBE in 2008. The star was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2014 and received treatment, which was initially successful.

However, the cancer returned in 2018 and spread to his lungs, liver, and lymph nodes, forcing him to take a break from presenting in October 2022. He died from his illness today (24 July), and is survived by his wife Frances Robathan and their two children.

Following his death, those who worked alongside Alagiah during his career have paid tribute to their late friend.

Tributes to George Alagiah

BBC Director-General Tim Davie led tributes to Alagiah, saying: "George was one of the best and bravest journalists of his generation who reported fearlessly from across the world as well as presenting the news flawlessly,"

"He was more than just an outstanding journalist, audiences could sense his kindness, empathy and wonderful humanity."

Speaking on BBC News at One today, presenter Clive Myrie said: “George touched all of us here in the newsroom with his kindness and generosity, his warmth and good humour. We loved him here at BBC News and I loved him as a mentor, colleague and friend. His spirit, strength and courage in the later years of his life are something his family can be so proud of.”

BBC News at One presenter Cliver Myrie choked up as he paid tribute to his colleague George Alagiah

John Simpson, presenter of BBC Two series Unspun World, tweeted: “Deeply, deeply sorry to hear about dear George Alagiah. A gentler, kinder, more insightful and braver friend and colleague it would be hard to find. I loved having his company in the BBC World Affairs Unit, and his progress after that was a pleasure to watch.”

Announcing his death on BBC Radio 5, presenter Naga Munchetty broke down in tears. She said: “Apologies for the emotion in my voice, he was so loved in our newsroom.”

News Agents podcast host and former BBC News correspondent Jon Sopel tweeted: “George was the most decent, principled, kindest, most honourable man I have ever worked with. What a loss.”

Labour leader Keir Starmer said that he was ‘saddened’ to hear of Alagiah’s death - he tweeted: “A much-loved face of BBC News for decades, George will also be remembered for his brilliant, fearless journalism as foreign correspondent. He rightly won awards for his evocative, boundary pushing reporting. British journalism has lost a talent. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”